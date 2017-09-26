Steelers Player Defy's Team Order, Stands on Field for National Anthem

After NFL players took a knee during the National Anthem on Sunday, one wonders if there’s a limit to how much of a dunce one (or a whole team) can be (see Actor Jesse Williams Says ‘NFL Standing for the Anthem is a Military Conspiracy!’ and Of Course. NFL Players Demand League-Wide ‘Social Justice Month’).
Meanwhile head Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is baking the cake for “NFL’s Douchiest Asswipe.” After a Steelers player, Alejandro Villanueva, defied his team and saluted the anthem (thus winning American hearts), Tomlin embraced him in a manly bear hug with light, but affirming, spankings.
Just kidding, the coach publicly spit in his face (metaphorically speaking).
For Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, being “respectful of our football team” trumped the right of Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva to show respect for the national anthem.
A former Army Ranger, Villanueva was the only Steeler to break from the team’s orders and come out of the tunnel Sunday in Chicago to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“Like I said, I was looking for 100 percent participation, we were gonna be respectful of our football team,” Tomlin said.