FBI alleges Berkeley High graduate, ISIS sympathizer, planned to set fires, plant bombs — Berkeleyside

A 22-year old graduate of Berkeley High School who sympathized with ISIS planned to kill tens of thousands of people by detonating a car bomb near a San Francisco gay nightclub, placing backpack bombs around UC Berkeley dorms, setting a fire in the Berkeley Hills, and lacing cocaine with strychnine, according to federal officials.

Amer Al-Haggagi, who graduated from Berkeley High in 2013, allegedly talked about those plans online with an undercover informant who worked with the FBI, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney S. Waqar Hasib, who detailed the government’s findings at a Dec. 14 closed hearing.

“The whole Bay Area is going to go up in flames,” Al-Haggagi allegedly said, according to Hasib. “I am going to redefine terror.”

On July 20, a federal grand jury indicted Al-Haggagi on charges that he attempted to provide material support to “a designated foreign terrorist organization,” namely ISIS, among other charges. Between July 24, 2016, and Nov. 29, 2016 Al-Haggagi set up social-media accounts for the group and offered to work on its behalf, according to the indictment. If convicted, he faces 47 years in prison.

Federal officials had arrested Al-Haggagi on Nov. 29 on charges of identity theft, although they knew then that he had allegedly been considering launching an attack in the name of ISIS. There was a detention hearing on Dec. 14, in front of Judge Kandis A. Westmore, to consider whether bail should be set for Al-Haggagi. An audio file of that hearing reveals details about the terrorism charges.