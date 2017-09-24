French conservatives keep majority in Senate

Partial official results show France's conservatives on track to keep their majority in the Senate, with President Emmanuel Macron's party trailing as his popularity suffers.

Interior Ministry results after Sunday's vote showed the conservative Republicans keeping most of their seats and gaining a few. A senator from Macron's Republic on the Move! party said it came in third place.

Around half of the 348 Senate seats were up for grabs in Sunday's vote. Senators are not chosen by public vote, but by elected officials.

French broadcasters' projections say the conservatives will have between 146 and 156 seats overall after Sunday's vote, with around 22 for Macron's party, which was only created last year.