Prosecutors want two-year prison sentence for Anthony Weiner

Anthony Weiner could spend more than two years in prison if prosecutors get their way.

The former U.S. congressman is set to be sentenced on Monday for sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl, and prosecutors are seeking 21 to 27 months behind bars for Weiner, CNN reported Saturday.

Weiner pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Weiner's lawyers, however, have argued that he is ill, pointing to his long history of inappropriate online behavior and philandering.

Weiner is currently in the process of divorcing former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

The former lawmaker resigned from the House of Representatives in 2011, after salacious photos of him emerged online. Two years later, after Weiner had announced that he was running for New York City mayor, screenshots of sexually explicit messages exchanged by Weiner surfaced as well.

He eventually dropped out of the mayoral race.