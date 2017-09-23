It's true that some British Muslims don't actually want to integrate – but this is about a lot more than religion

For London, there is a sense of tiring familiarity unfolding with terrorism. A catastrophe averted, a crisis remains.

How we respond to the Parsons Green attack matters. There is the far-right message that says Islam and the West are incompatible – this stirs up even more violence. Then there’s the other message, about keeping calm and carrying on, something typical of Londoners.

But we need to acknowledge that this is a battle that will not end soon. We are fighting a terrorism that exists through an ideology, and transcends organisations. We aren’t just fighting the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Isis, but the ideas that drive them.

People’s opinions differ on what radicalises young Muslims. People believe it’s either Islamism or grievances over foreign policy; focus on one automatically excludes the other. The truth lies in the unexplored middle.