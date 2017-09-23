Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

About It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain an Idea without accepting it - Aristotle Articles: 1 Seeds: 729 Comments: 9154 Since: Jul 2010

Trump used the most controversial phrase inside his administration during his major address to the UN

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Despite the warnings of some of his top staffers, President Donald Trump railed against "radical Islamic terrorism" during his first address to the United Nations on Tuesday.

In a wide-ranging speech, Trump singled out what he viewed as foreign policy threats, saying he may "have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" and calling the Iran nuclear deal an "embarrassment" for the US.

But in describing the US determination to "crush the loser terrorists," Trump went out of his way to drop the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism," a description of extremism that has been a source of controversy throughout his campaign and the early months of his presidency.

"We will stop radical Islamic terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and indeed to tear up the entire world," Trump said.

Democratic leaders and some foreign policy experts have repeatedly contended that associating terrorism with Islam legitimizes extremists' attempts to create a divide between Islam and Western countries.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently riled up his base by arguing that former President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton were weak for refusing to use the phrase.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor