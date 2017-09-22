Google, Facebook and Twitter told to take down terror content within two hours or face fines

Google, Facebook and Twitter are to be hauled in front of world leaders and given a month to take down terrorist websites within two hours or face heavy fines.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, will on Wednesday urge internet firms to go 'further and faster' to stop the spread of terrorist material -including the development of new technology to stop it from ever appearing on the web in the first place.

Separately the Government is also talking to Amazon and Ebay about the sale of items on their websites could help terrorists launch attacks.

Official figures show that 54,000 different websites containing advice on bomb making, and committing attacks using trucks and knives, were posted online by supporters of the so-called Islamic State group between August last year and May this year.

The first two hours after terrorist content has been posted is crucial as this is the time span when two thirds of the propaganda is shared.

Mrs May, with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, are meeting with the internet companies at the margins of the UN general assembly in New York on Wednesday.