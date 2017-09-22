Arkansas Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with 4 Students and Told Teen 'How Good He Looked in Class'

An Arkansas teacher is facing a sexual assault charge for allegedly having sex with four students from two schools, PEOPLE confirms.

Jessie Goline, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual assault, jail record show. Authorities allege she had sexual relationships with four students over a three-month period in 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Between January and April of last year, the Marked Tree High School teacher allegedly took two students back to her Jonesboro apartment on the same day and had sex with them in separate encounters, according to the publication.

She faces just sexual assault charge because only one student was a minor at the time of the alleged encounters, the paper reports. Goline allegedly told investigators she believed the minor was 18 at the time but later learned that he was “way younger than what he told her,” the Democrat-Gazette reports, citing court documents.

The arrest comes after months of investigation, WREG reports. Goline was placed on administrative leave in May. Goline’s now-deleted Facebook page listed her as an art teacher. Her account also stated that she is married.