Polygamists file suit over Miss. gay marriage law

JACKSON, Miss. — Self-identified polygamists have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent gay marriages in Mississippi, saying the law doesn’t pass the constitutional test prohibiting the government from favoring one religious view over another.

If gay marriage is legal, then polygamy marriage should be legal, the lawsuit says.

“This case concerns only what states may do under the Constitution” in determining how the Constitution permits the states to legally define marriage and which types of marriages the states can legally recognize, according to the lawsuit. "The plaintiffs are not bigots for respectfully asking that this court uphold the Constitution."

 

