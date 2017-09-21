Emmys nearly tie for all-time lowest ratings - Sep. 18, 2017

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards averaged 11.4 million viewers on Sunday night, according to CBS. That is about even with last year's telecast, which was the least-watched Emmys on record with 11.3 million viewers.

The ceremony included its fair share of surprises. Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" made history by becoming the first streaming service series to win the Emmy for outstanding drama. And before that, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a stunning cameo appearance that had viewers and pundits talking well into the next day.

In a bit with host Stephen Colbert, Spicer stood behind a podium and made light of his defense of Trump's inauguration attendance, saying "this will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period -- both in person and around the world."

The Emmys have seen a steady decline in viewership since 2013, when it brought in 17.7 million viewers -- the peak of the last decade.