Eating the zoo creatures in Venezuela

Venezuela, they're eating zoo animals for food.

That is what's happening in the socialist paradise that was once the pride of the political left. Ultimately though, socialists run out of other people's money.

And now the people of Venezuela are starving.

First they ran out of toilet paper, and then the rule of law, with political opponents of the leftist dictator Nicolas Maduro thrown in jail. Hundreds already have been killed as Maduro gathers power and uses force to get his way.

And now they've run out of food. So the zoo animals are being snatched.

"What we presume is that they (were taken) with the intention of eating them," Luis Morales, an official for the Zulia division of the National Police, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

What is happening in Venezuela isn't on the radar of most Americans. We're busy these days with other matters, with statues and the renaming of parks.