Violent weekend leaves 11 dead as city marks 500 homicides

More than 30 people were wounded in Chicago during the weekend and another 11 people were fatally shot as the city marked 500 homicides, according to police and data kept by the Tribune.

Authorities provided information on 31 shootings in neighborhoods across the city, from Wicker Park, East Garfield Park, and Fernwood to Burnside, Washington Heights, and Little Village from Friday afternoon to Monday morning. Eleven more people were shot to death, bringing total shooting incidents during the weekend to 42.

Four people were shot to death in a rifle shooting in Brighton Park Friday, as they traveled in a car, police said. Responding police officers found their bodies inside the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the woman was believed to be pregnant, but police won't know for sure until the autopsy.

The medical examiner's office on Saturday identified the deceased as Cano; Ida Arvizu, 28; Joel Sandoval, 24; and Miguel Sandoval, 27.

Brighton Park and the nearby Back of the Yards neighborhood have been the scene of dozens of rifle shootings since early 2016.

In February, the Chicago Tribune reported that gangs in the two neighborhoods were increasingly using rifles styled after AR-15s and AK-47s. At the time, there had been more than 30 shootings believed tied to semi-automatic rifles in the two neighborhoods over the last year.

At least 46 people were shot in those attacks, 13 fatally.