Dylann Roof Calls His Attorneys 'Biological Enemies,' Petitions To Replace Them

White supremacist and convicted mass murderer Dylann Roof has petitioned to remove two lawyers from his defense team.

Roof claimed it was “impossible” for him to “trust” his court-appointed attorneys, according to a handwritten letter filed Monday with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, that was obtained by BuzzFeed and reported on earlier by South Carolina’s The State. Roof identified the attorneys, Alexandra Yates and Sapna Mirchandani, as Jewish and Indian, respectively. He also described them as his “political and biological enemies.”

Because of their race, he wrote, it was “quite literally impossible that they and I could have the same interests relating to my case.”

Roof, 23, killed nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, during a 2015 shooting rampage. He later said he’d hoped the slayings would ignite a race war.

In December, Roof was convicted in federal court of 33 hate crime charges related to the shooting. He was sentenced to death for his crimes.