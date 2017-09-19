St. Louis Police Chant 'Whose Streets? Our Streets!' After Arresting Protesters

A refrain commonly chanted by Black Lives Matter activists was shouted Sunday night by St. Louis police officers as law enforcement officials arrested more than 80 people during the city’s third night of unrest.

“Whose streets? Our streets!” the cops yelled after clearing a street of protesters and spectators, according to The Associated Press.

The phrase was chanted twice, reported David Carson, a photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He later tweeted that a police official claimed he hadn’t heard the chant but said he would “deal with it.”

Schron Y. Jackson, public information manager for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said the department is reviewing footage of “the video circulating on social media,” though she didn’t specify which video.

“We hold our officers to the highest standards of professionalism and any officer not meeting those standards will be held accountable,” Jackson told HuffPost in an email Monday.