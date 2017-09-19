Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

CNN Cuts Off Black Trump Supporter When He Answers 'White Guilt' Question [VIDEO]

A CNN broadcast Saturday cut off an African-American Trump supporter in the middle of answering a question about “white guilt” posed by a reporter.

“I [have seen] one shirt that said ‘no white guilt,’ things like that. I mean, there have been some messages that might not be that open to folks from diverse perspectives. What would your message be to folks like that?”

Trump supporter Diante Johnson answered, “When it comes to ‘no white guilt,’ I–I agree with that, I actually just made a post about it on my page and a video about it…There are some White Americans that feel guilty for what their ancestors did, you know, this and that, and the thing about it is, they shouldn’t have to feel guilty, this is America…” The video was then cut off.

