The call that led Georgia Tech campus police to respond to a man reportedly wielding a knife was made by the student who was later shot and killed by officers, police investigators said Monday night.
That student, Scout Schultz, left three suicide notes behind in a dormitory room, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The developments added further layers of complexity to the death of Schultz, a 21-year-old who led the university’s Pride Alliance and had a history of mental illness.
In the call to police Saturday night, Schultz described a suspicious person “as a white male, with long blond hair, white T-shirt & blue jeans who is possibly intoxicated, holding a knife and possibly armed with a gun on his hip,” according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators said a multipurpose tool that contained a knife was recovered from the scene. The statement did not say whether the knife was displayed but said no firearms were recovered.
Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was killed by police, made call about suspicious man, investigators say - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:35 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment