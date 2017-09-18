Wise up to Southern Poverty Law Center's scam

For too long now respectable newspapers and other news outlets have lent credibility and succor to one of the most dishonest and unprincipled “civil rights” organizations in America.

Under the guise of identifying and fighting "extremist hate groups," the Southern Poverty Law Center has actually become one. And a rich one at that.

In recent weeks, Apple and JP Morgan have donated $1 million and $500,000, respectively, to the SPLC. Kentucky’s most famous liberal George Clooney has kicked in $1 million from his own foundation. All to help the SPLC in its self-proclaimed mission to fight “hate” in America.

“We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States,” Mr. Clooney and his wife wrote in a statement. “What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate.”