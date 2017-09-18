Chelsea Manning: I'm not a traitor

The question has dogged Chelsea Manning ever since she walked out of prison four months ago — nearly three decades short of a 35-year sentence, courtesy of a commutation from President Barack Obama in the last days of his administration.

Is she a traitor? Had the Army private betrayed her country in 2010 when she passed hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks? Or had Manning, as many believe, demonstrated loyalty to the American public by exposing its government institutions?

At least once, the question was put to Manning herself. An ABC reporter asked it in June, in one of Manning’s rare interviews since walking free, but didn’t get a clear answer.

Often, an answer was supplied by another, such as President Trump, who called Manning a traitor in all-capital letters.

Manning was asked the question again Sunday, this time point-blank on a stage on the island of Nantucket, Mass.