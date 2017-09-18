Columbia law school objects to military recruiters on campus over transgender ban; gives credit for anti-Trump project

Columbia University Law School can't prevent the U.S. military from recruiting on campus, but it's welcoming them with “vociferous objection” because of President Trump’s transgender ban, the school's dean wrote in a blistering missive to students.

In a letter sent Thursday – and viewed by Fox News – the school’s dean, Gillian Lester, said Trump's decision to bar members of the transgender community from serving in the armed forces “conflicts directly with our nondiscrimination policy and with our values as an institution.”

The letter was sent to address the fact that members of the Judge Advocate General Corps, the legal branch of the military, would be holding information sessions starting Friday.

"Columbia Law School and Columbia University have a long and proud history of supporting members of the military, veterans, and their families," a spokesperson told Fox News. "The Law School believes that any American who wishes to serve in the military should be allowed to do so."