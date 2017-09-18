Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

Police report arrests in 3rd night of demonstrations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police made several arrests Sunday night as protesters broke windows and damaged property during a third night of demonstrations over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.

After organizers announced the demonstration had ended, a few dozen people continued to march downtown and some in the crowd started knocking over large potted plants and throwing objects through windows.

St. Louis police said Sunday night that they had reports of significant property damage downtown and officers arrived to disperse an “unruly crowd.”

At least seven people were taken into custody.

Heading into a third night of protests, organizers said they were frustrated that a few people who have caused trouble at night could make it harder to spread their nonviolent message.

Sunday’s crowd began protesting silently in the late afternoon in front of the police department building, then chanted “stop killing us” as officers looked on from headquarters windows. Afterward, they resumed large-scale marching through streets, similar to what they’d done in previous days, chanting slogans such as “this is what democracy looks like.”

