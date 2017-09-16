SAN FRANCISCO — Federal immigration agents were tracking a teenager who was facing deportation when he fatally shot a popular community volunteer during a robbery in San Francisco, authorities said Friday.
The slaying occurred on Aug. 15, four days after sheriff's investigators say 18-year-old Erick Garcia-Pineda stole the murder weapon from the personal car of a San Francisco police officer.
Four days after the killing, Garcia-Pineda's monitoring device was removed from his ankle, triggering an unsuccessful search for him. An immigration judge ordered him to wear the bracelet as a condition of his release from federal custody in April.
The case has stirred memories of the 2015 killing of a young woman on a San Francisco pier by a Mexican national who had been deported five times. A gun stolen from a law enforcement officer was also used in that shooting.
The shooting also ignited a national debate on sanctuary city policies that bar local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities unless they are seeking suspects convicted or charged with violent crimes.
Teen wanted for deportation is accused of California killing
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:19 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment