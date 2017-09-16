Teen wanted for deportation is accused of California killing

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal immigration agents were tracking a teenager who was facing deportation when he fatally shot a popular community volunteer during a robbery in San Francisco, authorities said Friday.

The slaying occurred on Aug. 15, four days after sheriff's investigators say 18-year-old Erick Garcia-Pineda stole the murder weapon from the personal car of a San Francisco police officer.

Four days after the killing, Garcia-Pineda's monitoring device was removed from his ankle, triggering an unsuccessful search for him. An immigration judge ordered him to wear the bracelet as a condition of his release from federal custody in April.

The case has stirred memories of the 2015 killing of a young woman on a San Francisco pier by a Mexican national who had been deported five times. A gun stolen from a law enforcement officer was also used in that shooting.

The shooting also ignited a national debate on sanctuary city policies that bar local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities unless they are seeking suspects convicted or charged with violent crimes.