Hippocrates of Cos

Florida looting crackdown is 'white supremacy,' claims author Sarah Jaffe

Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos
Seeded on Sat Sep 16, 2017 2:01 AM
An author and journalist came under fire on social media Monday, after she tweeted a reply to an anti-looting warning from Miami police by saying: "The carceral state... is inseparable from white supremacy."

The Miami Police Department took to Twitter on Sunday, as Hurricane Irma battered the state. "Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors," the post read, sharing a photo of people inside a jail cell.

Though Sarah Jaffe’s tweet on Monday garnered 1,500 likes, it sparked more than 100 comments -- many of which were critical and accused her of being racist. 

