Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

About It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain an Idea without accepting it - Aristotle Articles: 1 Seeds: 699 Comments: 8839 Since: Jul 2010

Meet The People Arrested Outside Shapiro's Berkeley Speech

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos View Original Article: Daily Wire
Seeded on Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:31 PM
Discuss:

At least nine Antifa protesters got themselves arrested on Thursday night outside Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro's "Say No To Campus Thuggery" speech on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley. Most of the social justice activists/rioters were arrested for carrying "banned weapons"; at least one was arrested for assaulting police and another for disturbing the peace.

Among the nine arrested protesters was Fremont resident Hannah Benjamin, 22, who was taken in near Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue for "Battery on a Police Officer and carrying a banned weapon"

Another arrested protester was San Francisco resident Sarah Roark, 44. Roark was also carrying a banned weapon. She was nabbed near Bancroft and Bowditch Street

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor