Meet The People Arrested Outside Shapiro's Berkeley Speech

At least nine Antifa protesters got themselves arrested on Thursday night outside Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro's "Say No To Campus Thuggery" speech on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley. Most of the social justice activists/rioters were arrested for carrying "banned weapons"; at least one was arrested for assaulting police and another for disturbing the peace.

Among the nine arrested protesters was Fremont resident Hannah Benjamin, 22, who was taken in near Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue for "Battery on a Police Officer and carrying a banned weapon"

Another arrested protester was San Francisco resident Sarah Roark, 44. Roark was also carrying a banned weapon. She was nabbed near Bancroft and Bowditch Street