Anti-Marxist protest planned for Golden Gate Bridge appears to be hoax - The San Francisco Examiner

An anti-Marxist protest planned for Wednesday morning that was supposedly going to involve the blocking of traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge appears to be a hoax.

A Facebook post by the newly created group Conservative Rustles, as well as an email sent to several Bay Area media outlets, announced a planned 9 a.m. rally.

The organizer, purporting to be a 32-year-old San Francisco native named John Walters Monroe, said the group would block traffic “until the city of San Francisco agrees that ‘Antifa’ is a terrorist organization,” referring to “anti-fascist” activists who have counter-protested at many right-wing rallies.

But Golden Gate Bridge spokesperson Priya Clemens said that as of shortly after 9:30 a.m., no protesters or counter-protesters had showed up at the bridge.

“All clear! No one’s shown up to protest or counter protest. Just Bridge Patrol, CHP and media out here,” Clemens wrote in an email.