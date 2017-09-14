3 Protesters Arrested Before Start Of Shapiro Speech « CBS San Francisco

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — UC police on the Berkeley campus have arrested at least three protesters early Thursday evening as a growing group of activists gathered to voice their opposition to the school hosting conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

There was no word from authorities as to why the female protester was taken into custody at around 5:15 p.m., but onlookers told KPIX 5 that a second female activist had been stopped from bringing a sign into the designated protest area where Telegraph Avenue runs into the edge of campus because it did not meet campus guidelines for signs at the event. She was escorted away from the protest area.

That angered the woman with the sign as well as the second woman who ended up being arrested.

Onlookers also said that the woman who was arrested spat on officers. That is considered assault and she was quickly put into zip ties and taken away by officers.

At around 6:30 p.m., Berkeley police confirmed that three people had been arrested for having banned weapons within the designated zone around the campus.