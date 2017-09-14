Stephen Bannon, Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos will headline far-right Berkeley festival - LA Times

Averitable who’s who of far-right rock stars such as Pamela Geller, Mike Cernovich and Erik Prince are slated to join Milo Yiannopoulos, Ann Coulter and former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon at UC Berkeley later this month for “Free Speech Week,” event organizers say.

The lineup’s release Thursday comes as university officials say student organizers have failed to provide the paperwork necessary for the event to go forward. Past events featuring planned appearances by Yiannopoulos and Coulter have been marred by violence from demonstrators.

The upcoming appearances of Bannon, Yiannopoulos and Coulter have previously been reported. On Thursday however, Yiannopoulos’ company announced an expanded roster of speakers for the multi-day event, which starts Sept. 24. More guests will be revealed in the coming days, Yiannopoulos said.

"Our plan was to slowly release the names of our confirmed speakers over the next two weeks, but the reaction to our announcements of Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter was so huge that we decided to put out the full list," Yiannopoulos said.

"We still have plenty of surprises coming though!”