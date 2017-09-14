Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

Hillary admits she had no concession speech ready

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Wed Sep 13, 2017
Hillary Clinton was so confident she’d become the first female president of the United States that she only drafted a victory speech for Election Day and said after the stunning loss to Donald Trump she’s “done with being a candidate.”

“I am done with being a candidate,” Clinton told CBS’ “Sunday Morning.” “But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.”

The former Secretary of State recalled in the interview that as the election returns began to come in, she couldn’t muster a concession speech because she hoped Trump​’s​ electoral ​college ​wins would somehow be a mistake.

“It still is very painful,” Clinton said.” “It hurts a lot.”

