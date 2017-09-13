Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

Berkeley mayor's answer to antifa: I surrender | New York Post

Berkeley, Calif., Mayor Jesse Arreguin has a special request for UC Berkeley: Cancel campus conservatives’ Free Speech Week next month because . . . antifa.

Don’t “provoke” the hundreds of goons with opinions they oppose, for fear they’ll again turn out and smash things.

“I don’t want Berkeley being used as a punching bag,” said Arreguin. “I am concerned about these groups using large protests to create mayhem.”

To be fair, the city has faced months of problems — with some out-of-the-area right-wingers also coming in to mix it up with the antifa thugs. But antifa is now raging even when there’s no organized opposition, managing this past weekend to destroy a peaceful Rally Against Hate.

