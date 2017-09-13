Twitter and YouTube refuse to take down Anjem Choudary's accounts despite terror conviction

British authorities made repeated pleas to remove the hate preacher's Twitter and YouTube rants after an oath of allegiance to the death cult appeared online, the Old Bailey heard.

Choudary, who is believed to have links to as many as 500 British jihadis fighting for ISIS, was found guilty of supporting Islamic State.

Authorities had no power to make Twitter or YouTube take down the content even if it was believed to have broken UK anti-terror laws.

Research from the National Counter Terrorism Police Operations Centre (NCTPOC) said there had been numerous failed attempts to shut down his accounts.

The British-born Muslim has more than 32,000 followers on Twitter and it remains online despite requests for it to be removed.