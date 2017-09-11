Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

Hurricane Irma: TV stations catch people breaking into stores

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMiamiHerald.com
Seeded on Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:18 AM
As Hurricane Irma lashed Florida with heavy winds and rain, TV stations captured groups of people breaking into stores.

Footage from WPLG Local 10 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, shows multiple people breaking through the front window Simon's Sportswear, entering the store and walking out with various items.

According to WPLG Local 10, the looters had also broken into other stores in the nearby area, including Footlocker and CashAmerica Pawn Store.

"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe," Fort Lauderdale police chief Rick Maglione wrote on Twitter.

