Rahm tells returning CPS students schools are 'Trump-free zone'

Don’t be afraid of President Donald Trump.

That’s what Mayor Rahm Emanuel told freshmen entering a Southwest Side high school Tuesday morning for the first day of class.

It was no accident that the mayor, who’s been courting Hispanic voters as his popularity has flagged among the African-Americans who elected him, chose Solorio Academy High School to ring in the new school year because nearly a third of Solorio’s students are undocumented immigrants.

And it was also no accident that Emanuel’s message came shortly before the announcement of Trump’s decision to put an end to an Obama-era program giving legal protections to undocumented immigrants — known as Dreamers — who were brought to the U.S. as children.

But in an unusual message for the first day of school, Emanuel declared Chicago “a “Trump free zone.”