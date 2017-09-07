Free speech bill takes aim at Ohio college campuses - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Free speech is becoming a highly charged issue on some college campuses, where mostly right wing speakers are sometimes heckled, halted and in rare cases attacked. Now, states are cracking down on colleges stifling their students’ right to speech and assembly.

Ohio is joining a handful of states including, Tennessee, Arizona and Colorado, that have passed or introduced legislation designed to prevent student bodies and university officials limiting speech from political viewpoints that are less popular on campuses.

Ohio House Education Committee Chairman Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, and state Rep. Wes Goodman, R-Cardington, announced they will introduce a bill aimed at curtailing the perceived rollback of students and speakers being able to freely express themselves. If the bill passes, colleges would no longer be allowed to revoke an speaker's invitation out of fear of public reaction.

“College is a transformative time for young people,” said Rep. Goodman. “A free and open exchange of speech and ideas is critical to ensuring that our students have the most meaningful education experience possible, preparing them to be active and engaged citizens in our republic.”

The move comes after a large list of anecdotes of students and faculty lashing out and pressuring college administrations to quash demonstrations and speakers typically associated with right wing politics — and in some rare instances, left wing speakers that may not totally subscribe to all progressive ideas.