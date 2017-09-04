Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

Why Portland anarchists are patching potholed streets

Mon Sep 4, 2017 3:58 PM
How rough are Portland's roads? So bad that a group of self-described anarchists are taking things into their own hands.

Pitting the city's two mottos -- the unofficial "Keep Portland Weird" and the municipal "The City That Works" -- against one another, a group calling itself Portland Anarchist Road Care says state neglect is to blame for the condition of the streets.

The group, working anonymously and with one wearing a mask in photos, only claims to have patched a handful of potholes on Southeast Salmon Street during an outing in late February. But an administrator of the Facebook page said the group is planning more actions. Part of the motivation, the group says on its Facebook page, is to squash perceptions that anarchists only break windows and block roads.

