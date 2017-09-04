L'Oreal Drops Transgender Model After 'All White People' Racism Post

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf made history earlier this week when it was announced that she would be the face of a L'Oréal UK campaign. But after attention was called to her Facebook post on racism following the events in Charlottesville, Va., the cosmetics corporation decided to let her go.

UK media outlet Daily Mail published Bergdorf's Facebook post in which the model said white people must "admit their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth."

"Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people," Bergdorf wrote in the post. "Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***."

Following backlash, L'Oréal removed a promotional video for Bergdorf's campaign, which focused on diversity, from its official YouTube page and tweeted out that it had ended its partnership with the model.