Does Your Child Listen to 'Loud, Heavy Rock Music'? He Might Be a Neo-Nazi

Following the devastating events in Charlottesville, the music industry and tech companies have joined forces to work against hate. Companies like Spotify have taken down white supremacist and neo-Nazi content from their platforms. In addition, government officials have worked to raise awareness about the dangers of hate groups.

Yet, one organization has taken things just a bit too far.

Titled Signs of a Child Being Part of a Hate Group, the Calgary Police Service issued a list of signs that worried parents should look for in their children. Reading through the list, you’ll find common warning signs like violent behavior and stereotyping certain ethnic or religious groups. The police force also urged parents to remain vigilant for behavior such as children wearing or displaying Nazi propaganda.

But did you know that playing loud heavy rock music also counts as a warning sign? Maybe it’s time to put away your favorite AC/DC and Black Sabbath albums.