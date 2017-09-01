Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

About It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain an Idea without accepting it - Aristotle Articles: 1 Seeds: 661 Comments: 8328 Since: Jul 2010

FBI, DHS warned of increasingly violent Antifa clashes in 2016, documents show | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Fri Sep 1, 2017 2:56 PM
Discuss:

Well before the deadly Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville and the ongoing violent clashes with white supremacists and other groups, federal authorities warned local officials the actions of left-wing extremists were becoming increasingly confrontational and dangerous.

Federal agencies warned of the growing likelihood of lethal violence between left-wing anarchists and right-wing white supremacists.

Some even classified their activities as “domestic terrorist violence.”

In previously unreported documents dating back to April 2016 and viewed by Fox News, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security wrote that “anarchist extremists” and Antifa groups were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies. They blamed these groups for attacks on police, government and political institutions, racists, fascists and “symbols of capitalism.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor