What is fueling fake hate crimes across the U.S.?

WASHINGTON – Last week, an Indian-owned store in Charlotte, N.C. was set afire, a rock thrown through the window and a racist note left behind. It read, in part: "We need to get rid of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants." It was signed, "White America."

Days later, police arrested a suspect. He was not a white supremacist, nor a Donald Trump supporter, nor Caucasian. He was an African-American man, 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy. Surveillance video showed him lighting the fire.

The FBI does not track fake hate or false flag crimes, making them nearly impossible to quantify. But noted forensic psychiatrist, Park Dietz, an expert witness in one of the most infamous fake-hate crimes of modern times, the Tawana Brawley rape hoax, said they are common.

"There is a large number of cases – certainly dozens or hundreds a year and have been for at least the past 30 years," he said.

The website, FakeHateCrimes.org documents hundreds of such cases, with new ones occurring almost weekly.