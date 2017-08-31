Harvey charity or political group? Pitch for donations raises suspicions

Palestinian-American activist and Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour has been accused of exploiting Hurricane Harvey to solicit donations for a charity linked to an organization that has repeatedly bashed President Trump and the Republican Party.

The progressive political organization Sarsour touts says it will use donations to “organize and advocate” for Harvey victims rather than provide direct relief to the devastated families.

“Your donation is vital to ensuring that we have the resources we need to organize and fight for Texans devastated by Hurricane Harvey!” reads the donation page for the Harvey Community Relief Fund, organized by the Big Labor-affiliated and progressive Texas Organizing Project (TOP).