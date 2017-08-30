Kathy Griffin retracts apology, rips backlash over gory Trump photo shoot

Kathy Griffin said in June that she was sorry. Now she's retracting her tearful apology for that controversial photo shoot featuring her holding a fake severed head in the likeness of President Trump and treating the backlash as a joke.

"I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion, and I lost everybody," she said Tuesday during an appearance on the Australian morning show "Sunrise," where she was promoting her "Laugh Your Head Off" world tour, which will head Down Under for five shows in October.

"Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me," she said. "I had friends, Debra Messing from 'Will & Grace,' tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody."