White House petition asking Trump to label Antifa a 'terrorist organization' nears 200K

A petition urging President Trump to recognize Antifa — a left-wing, militant activist movement — as a terrorist organization has well surpassed the required 100,000 signatures for an official White House response.

The “We the People” petition, created Thursday by someone of the name M.A., says Antifa’s violent actions in cities across the country should earn it the same designation given to the Islamic State terrorist group.

“It is time for the pentagon to be consistent in its actions — and just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare AntiFa a terror group — on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety,” the petition states.

More than 197,000 people had electronically signed the petition by Monday afternoon, just four days after it was created.

The White House website states that petitioners have 30 days to collect 100,000 signatures in order to get an official response within 60 days.