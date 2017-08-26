Newsvine

'Military Friendly' University Both Rejects And Defends Newsletter Calling for Veterans to Be Banned

A Colorado university that advertises its "military friendly" status says it will continue to allow posting and distribution of a newsletter advocating that veterans be banned from attending the school and all “four-year universities.”

The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS), tells KKTV that "Social Justice Collective Weekly" may continue to post and circulate its newsletter - despite student complaints - even though it is calling for veterans, as a group, to be banned:

