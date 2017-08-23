Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

Vice Editor: 'Let's Blow Up Mount Rushmore'

Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:07 PM
“Let’s take with us the righteous ideas and beliefs and leave everything else on the pyre,” says the article about Rushmore by Wilbert Cooper, who is a senior editor at Vice.com. The media company is part-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, and by A&E Networks, which is fully owned by Hearst Communications and Disney-ABC Television Group. According to Cooper:

