US anthropological group votes to boycott Israeli universities

Members of the American Anthropological Association voted on Friday in favor of adopting a motion to boycott Israeli academic institutions.

The resolution, in favor of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, was approved by an overwhelming majority, 1040-36, of some 1,400 members of the association participating in its annual conference in Denver.

A final vote is set to take place in April, where more than 10,000 members will cast their vote on whether to officially adopt a boycott to refrain from formal collaborations with Israeli academic institutions, though not of individual academics.

Some 30 Israeli anthropologists were present at the annual meeting and despite a competing resolution to reject the boycott, failed to stop the vote.

“The phenomenon of academic boycotts has intensified and in recent years expanded beyond the marginal radical borders of academia and onto leading US campuses,” said Prof. Peretz Lavie, president of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and chairman of the Association of University Heads in Israel, following the vote.

“This phenomenon is likely to cause heavy damage to research, reliant on international cooperation, which in turn will also affect industry, the economy, and the future resilience of the State of Israel,” he said.

Should the boycott resolution pass, it will mark the largest association to date to call for a boycott of Israeli academic institutions.