Israel says it shoots dead Palestinian woman trying to stab

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman as she prepared to carry out a stabbing attack in the West Bank on Sunday, the military said, in the latest flare-up in two months of violence.
The military said the woman pulled out a knife at the entrance to a military base and began approaching civilians at the spot. A local West Bank settler leader, Gershon Mesika, said he noticed the ruckus and veered his vehicle off the road and hit the woman. A soldier on the scene then fired at her and killed her.
The army did not say how close the woman had been to carrying out an attack or release a video of the incident.
Later, a Palestinian driving a taxi cab tried to run over Israelis east of Jerusalem, police said. After crashing his car, he came out with a knife and tried to stab people but was shot dead by a bystander before he could harm anyone. Israeli politicians have encouraged licensed gun owners to carry their weapons during the wave of unrest.
