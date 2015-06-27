US report details alleged Israeli human rights abuses

A new report by the US State Department published on Thursday criticizes Israeli actions in the West Bank and Gaza, citing alleged "excessive use of force against civilians, including killings; abuse of Palestinian detainees, particularly during arrest and interrogation."

The Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2014 cover dozens of countries around the world, including Israel and the "occupied territories" in addition to alleged major human rights violators like Russia, Iran, and China.

Other claims about Israel's human rights violations in the West Bank and Gaza include "austere and overcrowded detention facilities; improper use of security detention procedures; demolition and confiscation of Palestinian property; limitations on freedom of expression, assembly, and association; and severe restrictions on Palestinians’ internal and external freedom of movement."

The report also noted violence by settlers against Palestinians was a persistent problem, as well as "inconsistent punishment of these acts by Israeli authorities."

The report also addresses Israel's restriction on travel for Palestinians in the West Bank, saying it "affected virtually all aspects of life, including access to places of worship, employment, agricultural lands, schools, and hospitals, as well as the conduct of journalistic, humanitarian, and NGO activities."

A section about torture discusses human rights organizations' accusations that interrogation methods used legally in Israel may amount to torture. Israel reportedly used interrogation techniques on minors that groups said were abusive.