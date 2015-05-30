UN considers leaving Israel off child's rights violators list, would compare IDF to Boko Haram

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon is leaning toward not including Israel on a list which would compare the IDF to Boko Haram and ISIS when it comes to violating children's rights in armed conflicts, according to diplomatic sources.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Ban about the report, which was authored by Leila Zerrougui, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

At issue is an annex to the report, which would place Israel on a list with terror organizations and states that are considered to be among the world’s worst human rights abusers.

Netanyahu told Israeli reporters on Thursday that he had warned Ban these comparisons may start with Israel, but they risk destroying international norms.

Ban has the discretion to make changes to the report which has been Zerrougui has submitted to his office prior to its June publication.

In an annual report on the state of children in armed conflict delivered to the UN Human Rights Council in March, Zerrougui spoke of her concern for Palestinian children in Gaza who were killed and injured during last summer’s war between Israel and Hamas.

She compared their situation with that of five other worst crisis areas such as the Central African Republic, Nigeria, South Sudan and Syria.

“In the State of Palestine, at least 539 children were reportedly killed during the Israeli military operations launched in Gaza between 8 July and 26 August 2014. Thousands more were injured and suffered life-long disabilities or lost family members, homes, schools and hospitals in the bombings,” Zerrougui said in her March report.