Two years later, state to indict shooter of unarmed Palestinian minor

More than two years after IDF soldiers shot and killed unarmed 16-yearold Palestinian Samir Awad in January 2013, the state informed his family’s lawyers late Tuesday that it would be indicting the shooter, pending a pre-indictment hearing.

Pre-indictment hearings rarely change the state’s mind, but there are exceptions, such as some of the charges in the cases involving Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The indictment of a soldier for shooting a Palestinian is rare and could be considered a remarkable victory for the Awad family.

However, human rights NGO B’Tselem, which is involved in the petition, called the expected charges “a new low,” arguing that they resembled negligence and violations of fire regulations as opposed to more serious charges like murder or manslaughter.

B’Tselem also criticized the state for not specifying which or how many soldiers would be indicted.The state did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The High Court of Justice had repeatedly pounded the state over its extensive delay in deciding whether to issue an indictment or close the case, including rejecting the state’s most recent request for a three-month extension and ordering it to decide by mid-April.