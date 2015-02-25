Far-right Jewish extremists suspected in torching of West Bank mosque - Breaking News - Jerusalem Post

Palestinians near the West Bank town of Bethlehem say a mosque was set on fire before dawn on Wednesday, arousing suspicions that the act was carried out by far-right extremists.
According to local media reports, the alleged arson took place in the village of Jab'a.
