Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

About It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain an Idea without accepting it - Aristotle Articles: 1 Seeds: 646 Comments: 7973 Since: Jul 2010

Far-right Jewish extremists suspected in torching of West Bank mosque - Breaking News - Jerusalem Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos View Original Article: JPost.com
Seeded on Wed Feb 25, 2015 2:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Palestinians near the West Bank town of Bethlehem say a mosque was set on fire before dawn on Wednesday, arousing suspicions that the act was carried out by far-right extremists.

According to local media reports, the alleged arson took place in the village of Jab'a.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor