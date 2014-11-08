In a continuing series of human rights reports attacking Israel for its conduct during the summer’s Gaza war, an Amnesty International Report on Wednesday slammed the state for “callous indifference” to civilians in alleged attacks on civilian homes.

Zoning in on eight cases, the report concludes that the IDF committed war crimes and presses Israel and “Palestine” to join the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court or for the UN Security Council to refer the situation to the ICC.

NGO Monitor responded by criticizing Amnesty’s methodology both in the specific report and in general, saying the rights group lacked the military expertise and intelligence information to properly analyze the cases.

When contacted for comment, the IDF Spokesman’s Office conveyed that it would defer to the Foreign Ministry.

The Amnesty report, “Families under the Rubble: Israeli attacks on inhabited homes,” details eight cases where family dwellings were allegedly attacked by Israeli forces without warning during Operation Protective Edge, causing the deaths of at least 104 civilians, including 62 children. It alleges a pattern of frequent attacks using large aerial bombs to level homes, sometimes killing entire families.

“Israeli forces have brazenly flouted the laws of war by carrying out a series of attacks on civilian homes, displaying callous indifference to the carnage caused” and giving civilians “no chance to flee,” said Philip Luther, director of Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa Program.