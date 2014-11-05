Report: French lawmakers to call on government to recognize Palestinian state

A move is afoot in France to compel the government to officially recognize a Palestinian state.According to AFP, left-wing lawmakers in parliament are readying to submit a motion calling on the government to extend recognition.

Last month, the British parliament held a symbolic vote that recognized a Palestinian state. The Swedish government became the first EU actor to recognize Palestine.

Last month, a French lawmaker said Paris is making a grave mistake in saying it will recognize a Palestinian state if peace talks fail.

“Europe and France specifically refuse to recognize the reality, and think that if they recognize a Palestinian state, the conflict will end," Meir Habib said. "When will they wake up? The free world must unite and realize that recognizing a Palestinian state without negotiations at this time is a grave mistake that will be costly for Europe.